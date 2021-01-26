DA Davidson Weighs in on County Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $345,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

