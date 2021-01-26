DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $5,138.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

