Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Shares Up 22.7%

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)’s share price shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 110,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 87,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

