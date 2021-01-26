Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 383,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

