Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of DQ traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,864. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $109.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

