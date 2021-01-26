Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

1/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $137.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/19/2021 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/23/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $125.00.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $130.00.

12/18/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/14/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

