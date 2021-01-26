Dash (DASH) Price Hits $104.93 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $104.93 or 0.00325366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $579.18 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00032764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003836 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.01513212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,939,227 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

