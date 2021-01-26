Databroker Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $192.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00844478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.04 or 0.04453953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

