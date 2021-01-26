Datacoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $12,628.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025693 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

