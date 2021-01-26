Datawallet Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $125,467.98 and approximately $3,281.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 78.2% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.