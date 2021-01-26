Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Datum has a market capitalization of $596,733.81 and approximately $83,269.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00820279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04273699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

