Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $421,405.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00128534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00277889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00068550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,211,375 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

