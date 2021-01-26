DDKoin Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003467 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $38,502.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003736 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

