De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.64

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.64 and traded as low as $148.09. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $151.20, with a volume of 597,723 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £294.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.64.

Get De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 510,000 shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14). Also, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.