DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $619,343.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036698 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

