DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 190.1% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $394,082.83 and approximately $327.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

