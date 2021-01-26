Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $303,673.95 and $4,055.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

