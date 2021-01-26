Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and $281,911.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00844478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.04 or 0.04453953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

