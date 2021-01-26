Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.