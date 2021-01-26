DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,356.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $40,356.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00026093 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,410,783 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.