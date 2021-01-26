Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Raises Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of DKL opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.