Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

NYSE DK opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

