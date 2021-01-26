Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $257,712.41 and $36,803.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00835193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.93 or 0.04301910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

