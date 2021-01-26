DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.72. Approximately 476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.