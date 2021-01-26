Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.78. Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 11,740,569 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £11.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 69.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

