Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 10.5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.98. Approximately 520,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 702,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $359,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 956.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

