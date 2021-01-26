Dent (DENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.40 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $722,687.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

DENT is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

