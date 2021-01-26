DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.20

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 4954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $879.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

