Dero Hits One Day Volume of $241,895.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001978 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $241,895.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,067.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.44 or 0.04111483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00416511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.78 or 0.01330892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.00542943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00432975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00266304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,618 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

