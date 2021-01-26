Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Desire has a market cap of $9,952.31 and $24,613.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.69 or 0.04185821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00413988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.90 or 0.01315804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00536892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00424076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00267910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

