Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,416.80 ($18.51) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,377.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

