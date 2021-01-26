Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €124.13 ($146.03).

WAF opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Tuesday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €132.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.91.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

