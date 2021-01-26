Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €124.13 ($146.03).

WAF opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Tuesday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €132.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.91.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.