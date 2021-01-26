Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 2,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.