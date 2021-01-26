Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $319.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

BABA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $708.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average is $267.96. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

