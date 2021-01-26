Dev Protocol (DEV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $362,784.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $362,784.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00013353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008207 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.