DeVault (DVT) Price Up 57.7% This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $724,341.18 and approximately $2,308.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007879 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000200 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 384,071,446 coins and its circulating supply is 341,838,860 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

