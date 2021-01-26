dForce USDx (USDX) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.26 million and $8,004.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,673.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.24 or 0.01314170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00545614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009917 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002449 BTC.

About dForce USDx

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,295,479 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

