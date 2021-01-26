dHedge DAO (DHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.23 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00006246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

