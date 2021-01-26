DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.39

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $3.37. DHX Media shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 79,078 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.