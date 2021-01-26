DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $1.98 on Top Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. DIA has a market capitalization of $55.92 million and approximately $45.84 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036571 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars.

