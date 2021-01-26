Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $1.33 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $1,274.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001112 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00079059 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,566,613 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

