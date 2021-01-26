Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $815,705.48 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $60.29 or 0.00186476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.