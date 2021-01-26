Digital Insurance Token Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $688,158.31 and approximately $441.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00416980 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

