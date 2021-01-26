Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.07. 114,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 63,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

