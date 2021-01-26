Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $787.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

