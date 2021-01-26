Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,399 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $66,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.81. 38,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.