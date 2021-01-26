Digitex Futures Market Cap Reaches $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.