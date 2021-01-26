Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.93% N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 17.14% 8.40% 0.75%

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $8.88 million 3.04 $2.25 million N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 2.33 $36.19 million $1.08 16.31

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Logansport Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 28 branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

