Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $17.66. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 51,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $582.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.