Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Trading Up 6.4%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 379,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 159,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

